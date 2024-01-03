BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I exam from March 14

PESHAWAR - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion, Peshawar (BISEP) on Tuesday notified that the Secondary School Certificate (annual-I) examination, 2024 would start on March 14.

A notification issued here said that the regu­lar and private students can submit their nor­mal fee up to January 22, later admission fee until January 31, double admission fee up to February 07 and triple admission fee up to February 15 in any branch of Allied Bank, Mus­lim Commercial Bank and Easy Paisa through online system generated receipt.

It further informed that the normal admis­sion fee for the 9th class is Rs 2200, late admis­sion fee Rs 2700, double late fee Rs 3200 and triple admission fee Rs 4200.

Similarly, the normal admission fee for the 10th class is Rs 2600, late admission fee Rs 3100, double late fee Rs 3600 and triple admis­sion fee Rs 4600.

The board notified Rs 2700 normal admis­sion fee for improvement of marks for both 9th and 10th classes, while the late admis­sion fee is Rs 3200, the double late fee is Rs 3700 and the triple admission fee is Rs 4700. In case of improvement Rs 500 and for addi­tional subjects, Rs 500 shall be deposited at the time of receipt of the original certificate, it said adding that private students shall sub­mit their admission forms online through www.bisep.edu.pk.