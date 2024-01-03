Cement despatches surge by 4.63pc in Dec

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches increased by 4.63 percent in December 2023. Total cement despatches during the month were 4.06 million tons against 3.881 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of December 2023 were 3.536 million tons compared to 3.676 million tons in December 2022, showing a decline of 3.81%. Exports despatches however increased by massive 155.85% as the volumes jumped from 205,061 tons in December 2022 to 524,656 tons in December 2023.

In December 2023, north based cement mills despatched 3.012 million tons cement against 3.01 million tons despatches in December 2022, showing almost flat growth. On the contrary, south based mills despatched 1.048 million tons cement during December 2023 that was 20.50% higher compared to the despatches of 0.87 million tons during December 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.936 million tons cement in domestic markets in December 2023, showing a decline of 0.69% against 2.956 million tons despatches in December 2022. South based mills despatched 600,073 tons cement in local markets during December 2023 that was 16.62% less compared to the despatches of 719,721 during December 2022. Exports from north based mills increased by 39.58% as the quantities increased from 54,427 tons in December 2022 to 75,967 tons in December 2023. Exports from south also increased by massive 197.87% to 448,689 tons in December 2023 from 150,634 tons during the same month last year. During the first six months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 23.876 million tons that is 9.71% higher than 21.764 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 20.223 million tons against 20.030 million tons during same period last year showing an increase of 0.97%. Export despatches were substantially higher by 110.66% as the volumes increased to 3.653 million tons during the first six months of current fiscal year compared to 1.734 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 16.772 million tons cement domestically during the first six months of current fiscal year showing an increase of 1.52% than cement despatches of 16.522 million tons during July to December 2022. Exports from North increased by 33.40% percent to 771,173 tons during July to December 2023 compared with 578,074 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills increased by 2.59% to 17.543 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 17.1 million tons during same period of last financial year. Domestic despatches by south based mills during July to December 2023 were 3.451 million tons showing reduction of 1.62% over 3.508 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South however substantially increased by 149.29% to 2.882 million tons during July to December 2023 compared with 1.156 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 35.79% to 6.333 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 4.664 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association expressed serious concerns over the negative growth in domestic despatches since last four months. We are very hopeful that the government will speed up PSDP projects in order to increase cement demand and also give attention to our operational problems. Two major issues currently being faced by the cement industry are related to new Axle Load regime and Track & Trace system. We have approached the concerned functionaries and expect to get positive response, he added.