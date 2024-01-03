China to help modernise GB agriculture sector

China will help the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in modernising its agriculture sector through employing advanced high-mountain technology and machinery.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the GB government and China's Gansu province, the latter would facilitate transfer of advanced high-mountain agriculture technology and machinery to the former, according to WealthPK.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in strengthening the partnership between Gansu province and GB. It aligns with the GB government’s strategy to mitigate food shortages in the region by utilising China’s advanced agricultural technology and modern irrigation methods.

“The transfer marks a crucial step towards transforming the agricultural landscape in the region,” said Ghulamullah Saqib, a deputy director at the GB agriculture department.

He said, “The aim of this collaboration is to address the immediate need for increasing crop production and establishing long-term agricultural resilience in the region.”

“Due to its challenging topography and distinctive climate, Gilgit-Baltistan possesses significant potential for high-altitude agriculture,” he added.

“The transfer of technology and machinery will be instrumental in enhancing the local capacity to produce crops in high-altitude regions. This will empower farmers to navigate the complexities of high-altitude agriculture and help them achieve higher yields. The long-term effects of this collaboration will be far-reaching,” he underscored.

Saqib pointed out that merely two per cent of the entire land area in GB is suitable for cultivation. “Within this limited arable land, farming activities are currently confined to a mere one per cent.

Alarmingly, the remaining one per cent faces a critical water crisis, exacerbating the challenges associated with agricultural production in the region.”

However, Saqib emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach that considers environmental sustainability and the preservation of the region's unique ecosystem. "While increasing agricultural productivity is crucial, it's equally important to adopt environmentally responsible practices. The collaboration should integrate strategies for soil conservation, water management, and biodiversity preservation to ensure the long-term viability of agriculture in Gilgit-Baltistan," he stressed.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of international partnerships in addressing region-specific challenges. It goes beyond technology transfer; it fosters knowledge exchange, capacity building and the cultivation of a resilient agricultural ecosystem,” he pointed out.