CM lauds UAE for cooperation in Punjab artificial rainfall

LAHORE - Ahmed Al-Kamal, head of the cloud-seeding team from the United Arab Emirates’ me­teorology department, chief pilot Michael Anstis and pilot Col Ubaid called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday.

The CM thanked the team members for their endeavors to induce artificial rainfall to reduce smog and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s cooper­ation, acknowledging it as the first-ever successful attempt at artificial rainfall in Lahore’s history. Chief Minister Naqvi stated that the Punjab gov­ernment appreciates the col­laboration with the UAE, and reiterated the need for artifi­cial rainfall to combat smog. He assured that further efforts would be made to induce arti­ficial rainfall, once again, when the required atmospheric con­ditions are met, with the assis­tance of the UAE team.

Highlighting the success of the first-ever artificial rainfall in Lahore, the CM mentioned that air quality levels remained below 200 for several days. He expressed hope that, with suit­able atmospheric conditions in January, artificial rainfall could once again be employed to bring further reduction in smog levels.

The chief minister com­mended the UAE’s team for their dedication and em­phasized that the people of Pakistan will not forget the efforts of the UAE in this cru­cial initiative. The successful artificial rainfall operation in Lahore now stands as a sig­nificant milestone in the his­tory of weather modification, he added. Acknowledging the unparalleled cooperation from the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Naqvi thanked Ahmed Al-Kamal and his team members.

Al-Kamal expressed opti­mism for another successful artificial rainfall experiment in January, and expressed grati­tude for the warm hospitality in Lahore, stating that Paki­stan is their second home.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir and Bilal Afzal, weather modification expert Brig. Nadeem, Director General En­vironment Protection Depart­ment, Chief Meteorologist Ch. Muhammad Aslam and CAA’s Senior Joint Director Muham­mad Altaf were also present.

CM REVIEWS PROGRESS ON NEW RAVI BRIDGE

Demonstrating an unwav­ering commitment to public infrastructure development, Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development work of the 540-meter-long four-lane new Ravi Bridge.

While observing advance­ments in piling and drilling works of the new Ravi bridge, he ordered to burn the mid­night oil to complete it by Jan 31. The CM also inspected the roads’ construction around Shahdra Chowk and directed to accelerate the pace of work to complete different tasks in the coming days.

Commissioner/ DG LDA and the contractor briefed that two new machines have been installed to expedite the pro­cess and 11 piles of new Ravi bridge have already been com­pleted. Similarly, 23, out of 96 girders, have been prepared as well, they added. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and others were also present.