Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CM visits PIC, inspects finishing work

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The ground floor of the Punjab Institute of Cardiol­ogy’s emergency block will be opened for patients soon, offering advanced cardiac care, as 99 percent upgradation work has been completed due to the continuous monitoring and inspections of Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM conducted a detailed visit to PIC’s emer­gency to inspect the finishing work. He ordered to enhance the quality of doors, and flooring espe­cially tiles, and railings, and emphasized the need to ensure high standards for beds. 

The CM also directed the swift initiation of a lab collection center near the main gate and urged for the completion of the finishing work with the high­est standards. After the opening of the upgraded emergency, efforts will be redirected towards im­proving the remaining portion, he added. Provin­cial Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Communication and Works and others were also present.

