Counsel the Security Council

The ongoing war between Israel and Palestine has laid bare the inadequacies of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in addressing urgent humanitarian crises. With around 25,000 innocent Muslims killed, including a significant number of women and children more than half, 60,000 injured, and 1.3 million displaced since October7.2023 to-date, the situation demands a critical examination of the Security Council’s ability to foster peace and provide timely resolutions to conflicts.

The dire conditions in Gaza, marked by shortages of food, water, medicine, and energy, paint a grim picture of the human suffering in the region. The World Health Organization has labeled it a humanitarian crisis, emphasizing the urgency for international intervention. However, the silence of the global community, especially the Security Council, in effectively addressing the ongoing strife is nothing short of a criminal neglect of their responsibility to maintain international peace and security. The recent vote on the ceasefire resolution, proposed on December 14th, 2023, further highlights the UNSC’s inability to act decisively. Out of the 15 members, 13 voted in favor of the resolution, underscoring the consensus on the need for an immediate end to the conflict. However, the United States’ dissenting vote prevented the resolution’s passage, not also shows once again its prejudice, hate and bigotry towards Muslims but also reveals its dual standards as well as inherent flaws in the Council’s decision-making process In the light the shortcomings of the current structure of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council. The situation has underscored the need for an immediate restructuring of the UN, as the current composition does not adequately represent the diverse nations and regions affected by global issues. In this discussion, we will delve into the reasons behind the call for reform, emphasizing the lack of representation for the Muslim world, African countries, and other developing nations.

The roots of the problem lie in the outdated structure established at the inception of the United Nations. The Security Council, as one of its principal organs, is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. However, its composition reflects the geopolitical power dynamics of the mid-20th century, with the inclusion of five permanent members—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These nations were major players post-World War II, but the world has evolved significantly since then. One glaring issue is the absence of meaningful representation for the Muslim world within the Security Council. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with casualties, displacements, and humanitarian crises, highlights the inability of the current system to address the concerns of a significant portion of the global population. A restructured UN should aim to include representatives from the Muslim world, ensuring a more balanced and inclusive approach to conflict resolution and peacekeeping efforts.

Similarly, the lack of representation for African countries in the Security Council is a notable shortcoming. Africa, with its diverse nations facing various challenges, deserves a more prominent role in shaping global decisions. The ongoing humanitarian crisis and conflicts on the continent require a voice at the highest level of international governance to ensure that solutions are inclusive and address the unique needs of African nations.

Furthermore, the absence of representation for developing countries, often the most vulnerable to global challenges, exacerbates the inequities in decision-making. The Security Council’s decisions profoundly impact nations worldwide, yet the voices of those most affected by poverty, healthcare crises, and environmental challenges are inadequately heard. The current structure has proven insufficient in fostering a spirit of cooperation and global harmony, contributing to the perpetuation of conflicts such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Council’s inability to provide a unified and effective response to such crises raises questions about its relevance in the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

Also in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, India’s illegal and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir of the last 75 years especially its siege since august 5, 2019 contrary to the valid and lawful UN Resolutions, Rohingya Muslims’ dilemma, Sudan’s insurgencies and well perpetrated and sponsored Middle East crises by some global actors over the last many years. The Security Council’s role is again brought into sharp focus. These conflicts, with their potential to escalate into broader regional or even global issues, demand a concerted international effort. However, the Council’s limitations, including the power of veto wielded by its permanent members, hinder swift and comprehensive action. The urgent need for reform is evident in the growing challenges facing the world, from humanitarian crises to geopolitical tensions. A restructured United Nations, with a Security Council reflective of the contemporary global order, would better serve the interests of all nations. This reform should not only address the representation of the Muslim world, African countries, and developing nations but also seek to eliminate the obstacles that impede effective decision-making and peacekeeping efforts. A restructured UN should be empowered to intervene effectively in such situations, ensuring that humanitarian crises are addressed promptly and impartially. The current system, with its veto power and limited representation, is ill-equipped to navigate the complexities of contemporary conflicts.

In conclusion, the ongoing crises, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict, underscore the imperative for immediate restructuring of the United Nations, specifically the Security Council. The dire humanitarian situation calls for a more inclusive and responsive global governance system. Only through meaningful reforms can the UN fulfill its mandate of maintaining international peace and security in the 21st century. The world cannot afford to perpetuate the current state of ineffectiveness – a restructured UN is essential for a future of global peace and prosperity. It is a dilemma that since its existence, under the strong influence of veto powers The United Nations has been failing to keep nations united!!!