Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Daniyal Aziz rejects party's show-cause notice over disciplinary violation

Daniyal Aziz rejects party's show-cause notice over disciplinary violation
Web Desk
8:29 PM | January 03, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Daniyal Aziz has rejected the show-cause notice given to him by the party.

On a three-page long response by Aziz to the party, he mentioned that he has not violated the party’s code of conduct and policy.

For the clearance of any misunderstanding, he also requested a meeting with the party’s leadership.

He said he only highlighted the discrepancies in various projects started by former minister Ahsan Iqbal that created economic issues in the constituency.

Earlier, on December 2, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah issued a show-cause notice to Aziz stating that the politician violated the party rules by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership and damaged the reputation of the party.

Aziz was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days.

“Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to media,” the president of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah stated during a press conference.

More than 100 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near tomb of Iranian Guards' Soleimani

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz held his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for the price control in a post on X.

 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704270897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024