Daniyal Aziz rejects party's show-cause notice over disciplinary violation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Daniyal Aziz has rejected the show-cause notice given to him by the party.

On a three-page long response by Aziz to the party, he mentioned that he has not violated the party’s code of conduct and policy.

For the clearance of any misunderstanding, he also requested a meeting with the party’s leadership.

He said he only highlighted the discrepancies in various projects started by former minister Ahsan Iqbal that created economic issues in the constituency.

Earlier, on December 2, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah issued a show-cause notice to Aziz stating that the politician violated the party rules by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership and damaged the reputation of the party.

Aziz was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days.

“Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to media,” the president of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah stated during a press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz held his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for the price control in a post on X.



