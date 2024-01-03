Dense fog disrupts air and road traffic in parts of country

Thick fog enveloped the plains of the country, especially parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on night between Tuesday and Wednesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

The flight operation at the Islamabad International Airport was also affected due to severe weather condition and several incoming flights were diverted to other airports while outgoing flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in KP, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Islamabad have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.