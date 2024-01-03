Developing human capital

According to economist Julian Simon, “the ultimate resource is people - especially skilled, spir­ited, and hopeful young people endowed with liberty - who exert their wills and work for their ben­efits, as well as they, inevitably, will benefit the rest of us.” A na­tion must educate its people to en­dow them with various skills, keep them healthy, and enable them to develop into productive human be­ings. Economists call this process ‘human capital development,’ and it is an essential part of overall eco­nomic development and growth. While labour as a factor of produc­tion and growth comes from the population, human capital emerg­es from an educated, healthy, and skilled population.

The World Bank’s 2023 Human Capital report expresses grave concerns over Pakistan’s failure to deliver on human development. According to the Pakistan Eco­nomic Survey, FY 23, expenditure on education was only 1.7% of GDP, and health 1.4%. The coun­try’s failure to invest in human de­velopment has led to poor-quali­ty education and higher dropouts (UNESCO reports 22 million out-of-school children), high mater­nal mortality rates, nearly 11,000 deaths each year. Infant mortality rates follow a similar trend, with around 260,000 babies dying each year. This underscores how important it is to invest in people to achieve progress in any field. Therefore, the country must fo­cus on the human development of 240 million Pakistanis - ranging from a stunted child to a girl who never goes to school or a young woman looking for a job after per­suading her family to support her ambition of pursuing higher ed­ucation. Economic reforms will have to incorporate human de­velopment as a priority to ensure long-term economic growth and sustainable development.

ASIF JHATIAL,

Tando Jam.