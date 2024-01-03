Developing human capital

According to economist Julian Simon, “the ultimate resource is people - especially skilled, spirited, and hopeful young people endowed with liberty - who exert their wills and work for their benefits, as well as they, inevitably, will benefit the rest of us.” A nation must educate its people to endow them with various skills, keep them healthy, and enable them to develop into productive human beings. Economists call this process ‘human capital development,’ and it is an essential part of overall economic development and growth. While labour as a factor of production and growth comes from the population, human capital emerges from an educated, healthy, and skilled population.
The World Bank’s 2023 Human Capital report expresses grave concerns over Pakistan’s failure to deliver on human development. According to the Pakistan Economic Survey, FY 23, expenditure on education was only 1.7% of GDP, and health 1.4%. The country’s failure to invest in human development has led to poor-quality education and higher dropouts (UNESCO reports 22 million out-of-school children), high maternal mortality rates, nearly 11,000 deaths each year. Infant mortality rates follow a similar trend, with around 260,000 babies dying each year. This underscores how important it is to invest in people to achieve progress in any field. Therefore, the country must focus on the human development of 240 million Pakistanis - ranging from a stunted child to a girl who never goes to school or a young woman looking for a job after persuading her family to support her ambition of pursuing higher education. Economic reforms will have to incorporate human development as a priority to ensure long-term economic growth and sustainable development.
ASIF JHATIAL,
Tando Jam.