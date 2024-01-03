DG Radio felicitates producers for winning best interview competition

SLAMABAD-Director General of the Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmad Shaikh has congratulated its producers who won an inter-stations competition for conducting an interview in the best and modern formats. In his congratulatory message on Tuesday, the DG underlined the need for persistent efforts towards improved standards of broadcast in the state broadcaster. A total of 27 took part in the competition from all stations of Radio Pakistan after which the evaluation committee submitted its recommendations to the Director of Programs Dr Altaf Ahmad Shah for approval. According to the results, two producers Asad Brahvi and Alam Kalhoro from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Khuzdar won the first position jointly, while PBC Faisalabad producer Sana Riaz got the second position.