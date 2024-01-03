Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Economic success and democracy

January 03, 2024
Opinions, Letters

For the last two years, Pakistan has been experiencing an eco­nomic slump due to persistent po­litical uncertainty. Unprecedented inflation coupled with rampant un­employment has intensified chal­lenges for the common people.

Political certainty enables in­vestor confidence, which increas­es capital, creates employment opportunities, and amplifies in­novation. Increased production boosts economic growth and re­duces reliance on exports. Un­fortunately, Pakistan’s political leaders have failed to realise the benefits of political certainty and good governance. As a result, the country finds itself embroiled in several challenges.

I believe that if Pakistan estab­lishes a system ensuring politi­cal certainty and democracy, the country can make tremendous economic progress within the next 10 years and attain member­ship in the Group of 20 (G20). If Pakistan achieves political stabil­ity, it can potentially amass for­eign exchange reserves of $100 billion. Countries worldwide with political stability and genuine de­mocracy experience significant advancements in their econo­mies, healthcare, human develop­ment, and technology.

Lahore girls, Faisalabad boys win U-16 Inter-Division archery titles 

ADNAN DAWOOD.

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024