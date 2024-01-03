ECP asks Pemra to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to cease the broadcast of poll surveys by news channels as they have the potential to impact the unbiased decision-making of voters. The ECP, in a letter addressed to PEMRA, highlighted the detection of certain channels airing poll surveys - a practice explicitly prohibited by clause 12 of its Code of Conduct for the National Media. The Commission urged the regulator to swiftly address news channels’ actions in alignment with the Code of Conduct, and provide it a compliance report.
It underscored that clause 12 of the Code of Conduct “explicitly instructs both print and social media to abstain from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or constituencies”. The ECP reaffirmed the prohibition on print and electronic media from conducting surveys and polls at polling stations and constituencies, citing the potential influence on voters and disruption to the election process. According to the Code of Conduct, content disseminated on print, electronic, and digital media during the election campaign should refrain from expressing opinions detrimental to the ideology, sovereignty, integrity, or security of Pakistan, public order, or the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan.