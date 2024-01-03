ECP asks Pemra to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Electronic Me­dia Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to cease the broadcast of poll surveys by news channels as they have the potential to impact the unbiased decision-making of voters. The ECP, in a letter ad­dressed to PEMRA, highlighted the detection of certain channels airing poll surveys - a practice explicitly prohibited by clause 12 of its Code of Conduct for the National Media. The Commission urged the regulator to swiftly address news chan­nels’ actions in alignment with the Code of Con­duct, and provide it a compliance report.

It underscored that clause 12 of the Code of Conduct “explicitly instructs both print and social media to abstain from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or constituencies”. The ECP re­affirmed the prohibition on print and electronic media from conducting surveys and polls at poll­ing stations and constituencies, citing the po­tential influence on voters and disruption to the election process. According to the Code of Con­duct, content disseminated on print, electronic, and digital media during the election campaign should refrain from expressing opinions detri­mental to the ideology, sovereignty, integrity, or security of Pakistan, public order, or the indepen­dence of the judiciary in Pakistan.