Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP enforces conduct rules, removes candidates’ ads above prescribed limits

Monitoring teams deployed countrywide removing advertisement hoardings exceeding prescribed limits, says ECP

ECP enforces conduct rules, removes candidates’ ads above prescribed limits
Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The top election body has asked its monitoring teams to start removing the illegal advertisement hoardings of the candidates installed alongside roads and streets as part of their elec­tion campaign to lure voters.

According to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), monitoring teams deployed nationwide were currently removing advertisement hoardings that exceeded prescribed limits, stated an official of the ECP.

The monitoring teams in Multan and Sialkot were removing promo­tional materials of candidates who had erected advertisement hoardings in contravention of the code of conduct. In accordance with the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, indi­viduals and political parties were pro­hibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

Bilawal reaches Lahore, set to chair CEC meeting today

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaf­lets, and handbills can have a maxi­mum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet. The Election Commission of Pak­istan (ECP) has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Cen­ter (EMCC) at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution.

Operating round the clock until polling day concludes on February 8 and results are finalized, the center employs social media and electronic media monitoring. Complaints can be sent through fax or email, and prompt­ly addressed by trained personnel.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024