ECP enforces conduct rules, removes candidates’ ads above prescribed limits

ISLAMABAD - The top election body has asked its monitoring teams to start removing the illegal advertisement hoardings of the candidates installed alongside roads and streets as part of their elec­tion campaign to lure voters.

According to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), monitoring teams deployed nationwide were currently removing advertisement hoardings that exceeded prescribed limits, stated an official of the ECP.

The monitoring teams in Multan and Sialkot were removing promo­tional materials of candidates who had erected advertisement hoardings in contravention of the code of conduct. In accordance with the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, indi­viduals and political parties were pro­hibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaf­lets, and handbills can have a maxi­mum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet. The Election Commission of Pak­istan (ECP) has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Cen­ter (EMCC) at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution.

Operating round the clock until polling day concludes on February 8 and results are finalized, the center employs social media and electronic media monitoring. Complaints can be sent through fax or email, and prompt­ly addressed by trained personnel.