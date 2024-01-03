ECP sets Jan 22 as deadline for postal ballot applications

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed 22nd January as the last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for general elections to the national and four provincial assemblies.

This facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of armed forces, their wives and children who are registered voters but are stationed at a place other than the one in which their constituency is situated. Persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel as well as those in prison or custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the returning officers concerned. The application form can also be downloaded from Election Commission's website: ecp.gov.pk.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.