Elahi shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after chest pain

Former Punjab chief minister and senior PTI leader Ch Parvez Elahi has been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) from Adiala Jail due to chest pain.

According to sources, the senior politician complained of chest pain and some cardiac issues at Adiala jail in the wee hours.

Elahi was earlier examined by the jail doctors before being shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

He would undergo some necessary medical tests at PIC, said the jail officials.

Earlier, Elahi was also suffering from chest infection.