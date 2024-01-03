Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elahi shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after chest pain

Elahi shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after chest pain
Web Desk
1:27 PM | January 03, 2024
National

 Former Punjab chief minister and senior PTI leader Ch Parvez Elahi has been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) from Adiala Jail due to chest pain.

According to sources, the senior politician complained of chest pain and some cardiac issues at Adiala jail in the wee hours.

Elahi was earlier examined by the jail doctors before being shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

He would undergo some necessary medical tests at PIC, said the jail officials.

Earlier, Elahi was also suffering from chest infection.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704270897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024