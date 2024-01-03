Electoral symbol on the line: PTI to approach Supreme Court as a last resort

As a last resort, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced it will approach the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's verdict restoring the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order which had revoked the party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

On Dec 26, a single-judge bench of the Peshawar High Court had suspended ECP’s decision till Jan 9, enabling the PTI to use its party symbol.

On Jan 1, the ECP filed a review petition, and on Jan 2, the high court reserved its decision on the matter.

Accounting its reserved judgement earlier today (Wednesday), the high court, while reversing the single-judge bench’s December 26 verdict, restored the ECP’s December 22 order under which the PTI was stripped of its electoral symbol.

Interacting with media, PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan stated the party would approach the Supreme Court against the high court's verdict. He expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved by the apex court.

Ruling out any possibility of boycotting the elections, Gohar asserted that if the Supreme Court did not reinstate the party symbol, their candidates would contest independently.

Gohar raised questions over the revocation of the electoral symbol of the PTI, stating that according to the apex court, snatching the electoral symbol [of a political group] was equivalent to dissolving the party itself.

The PTI leader also observed that the foundation of corruption and horse-trading was being laid.

Gohar told media that he had held a meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder regarding the distribution of party tickets.