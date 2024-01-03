Environmental laws, labour rights’ oversight imperative for just transition in construction sector: Speakers

ISLAMABAD-Robust monitoring of environmental regulations as well as protection of labor rights is crucial for a just and sustainable transition in the construction industry.

This was the crux of a panel discussion titled: “Socially and Environmentally Compliant Construction Industry in Pakistan,” at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with NED and SC.

Geir Thomas Tonstol, the Country Director of the International Labor Organization, Pakistan, said that the construction sector transforms source materials into capital assets, contributing significantly to economic activity and thus holds immense potential for poverty reduction and income generation. However, he said, the lack of specialized skills and high risks of occupational hazards have made it one of the riskiest sectors globally.

The high prevalence of informal employment further weakens social security and workers’ rights, he said, adding that coordinated efforts are required by the government, employers, and workers with initiatives focusing on promoting greater compliance and fostering decent working conditions in the construction industry in Pakistan.

Dr Saifullah from Development Impact Solutions, highlighting the hazardous working conditions in brick kiln industry, said that out of 4.4-5.2 million brick kiln workers, 68% are doing bonded or forced labor, with19% being under 18 years of age. The industry employs an estimated 1.3 million workers, including 23% women, with 69% dedicated to molding. He called for enhancing productivity by introducing new technologies to reduce occupational and environmental hazards.Mr Khalid Mahmood, Director, Labor Education Foundation, stressed the need to protect workers’ rights for a truly just transition.

Malik Najaf Khan from Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees, remarked that land rights are at the heart of the reconstruction efforts, and called for empowering affected people through ownership, particularly for women and vulnerable households.

Mr Mehar Abdul Haq Brick Kilns Owners’ Association Pakistan, called for eco-friendly technologies in kilns, such as Zig Zag, for emissions reduction, energy conservation, and enhanced environmental sustainability.

He also called for enhancing registration kilns workers with the government institutions concerned particularly social protection institutions and strict enforcement and compliance of labor laws, safety standards, and environmental regulations within the brick kiln industry.

He suggested providing capacity-building training for brick kiln workers, regarding environment-friendly and safer brick-making techniques, health safety, and labor rights and incentivizing the adoption of eco-friendly technologies.

He emphasized ensuring strict adherence to labor laws and the protection of workers’ rights within the brick kiln industry and fostering collaborative partnerships between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, industry associations, and international bodies to develop and implement policies that support environmentally compliant brick kilns.