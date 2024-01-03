A leading investigative journal­ism publication has accused Indi­an businessman Gaurav Kumar Sri­vastava of lying to Google in order to de-index a story that exposed him as a conman and fraudster who abused the American secret service’s name to defraud a Dutch oil trader.

Project Brazen, which describes itself as the ultimate destination for fearless journalism, published a de­tailed story revealing how Gaurav Srivastava posed as an operative of Central Investigation Agency (CIA) to run international scams on sev­eral successful businessmen, includ­ing the Geneva-based Dutch oil trad­er Niels Troost.

Project Brazen is run by two re­spected former Wall Street Journal reporters Bradley Hope, a Pulitzer Prize winner, and Tom Wright, a Pu­litzer Prize nominee.

It was revealed that Srivastava used a creative lie to complain to Google that the award-winning in­vestigative journalism site had sto­len the contents of story on Srivas­tava from another blog site. By using Google’s copyright policy to his ad­vantage, Srivastava used a fraud­ulent technique to get the story on himself de-indexed by setting up a fake site and publishing the same content to claim it as his own – and then claimed copyright.

One of the reporters on the inves­tigative story, SoobinKim, tweeted:

“Our @WhaleHunting_ story was removed from Google’s indexes due to copyright complaints. The com­plaints, saved on @lumendatabase, claim that we copied a backdated blog post, all content of which was lifted from our story. This is how fraud­sters curate their online reputation.” https://x.com/soobinskim/sta­tus/1722747471888064525?s=20

Project Brazen from its official verified handle revealed the full scale of shocking fraud run on Goog­le by Gaurav Srivastava to remove his expose from Google. In a thread, https://x.com/brazenFM/sta­tus/1722563387983351948?s=20 revealed:

“Our @WhaleHunting_ team re­cently reported on an alleged serial con man named Gaurav Srivastava, who masquerades as a CIA oper­ative to swindle gullible business owners.Less than a month after the story ran, it disappeared from Goog­le’s indexes. Instead, there was a note saying that search results had been removed due to complaints.

“On @lumendatabase, which col­lects online content removal notices, we found two complaints submitted to Google by someone named Sher­rie Hagen, claiming that our story had infringed the copyright of a blog post on Tumblr.

“The post purporting to be the original had republished the text from the public preview of our sto­ry on @WhaleHunting_, word for word. It was backdated to Oct 8th, two days before our date of publi­cation, but the blog’s archive reveals that it was actually posted sometime in Nov.”

This US-based Sherrie Hagen in fact filed four copyright complaints to Google in November 2023, with one even claiming she was based in the UK. The Tumblr blog post that was apparently the original source of this information has now been altered to a completely different story – a move that leaves little trace of reports on Srivastava’s fraudulent activity.

“Our @WhaleHunting_ team re­viewed multiple court documents, transcripts, correspondences and more to report and write this sto­ry, which the blog claims as its own in the complaints submitted to @Google to get it de-indexed. It even lifted the image made by@Project­Brazen’s creative director – a pho­to of Gaurav Srivastava with swords in the background, inspired by the ceremonial swords he pretends to have received from various heads of state, when he actually bought them for himself.”

“When you google “Gaurav Srivas­tava”, you can only find fawning ar­ticles that he likely paid for calling him a “philanthropist” and a “loving parent. ”This is a glaring example of how copyright laws are abused to launder the reputations of fraud­sters, and bury damning informa­tion.”

In January 2023 Srivastava and his wife Sharonwere the subjects of a flurry of articles that appeared on websites like LA Weekly and The Ritz Herald. Despite their her­itage-sounding names, these sites are little more than content mills for paid promotions. The articles had vapid titles, including “Five Ways to Get Involved in the Local Los Ange­les Community” and “6 Lessons to Teach Your Kids Gratitude”, which is often a sign of a search-engine op­timisation (SEO) program used to manage – or manipulate – the sub­ject’s online profile.

Bradley Hope had earlier tweet­ed: “The story of one of the world’s biggest independent oil traders and the alleged conman who nearly took over his company pretending to be a CIA “NOC” — on @WhaleHunting_https://x.com/bradleyhope/sta­tus/1712891437870690408?s=20

Project Brazen had laid bare the full extent of how Srivastava conned the Dutch oil trader, leading to a le­gal battle, through an elaborate web of lies.https://whalehunting.pro­jectbrazen.com/the-old-im-a-se­cret-spy-con/

According to the Project Brazen in­vestigation, Niels Troost was intro­duced in summer 2022 by a mutual contact to Gaurav Kumar Srivastava, who pretended to be very well con­nected with the Washington pow­er circles and also to the country’s main spy agency – the CIA. At that time, the oil trader was in a state of growing panic as someone purport­ing to be a US government inform­ant had falsely led him to believe that the Federal Bureau of Investiga­tion (FBI) was investigating him and his commodities-trading company headquartered in Switzerland, Par­amount Energy & Commodities SA.

Troost asked Gaurav Srivasta­va for help. Srivastava assured him that he will deal with the FBI and led Troost to believe he was a “non-of­ficial cover” or NOC (pronounced “knock”) for the CIA and operat­ed at the senior level amongst a to­tal of 30 NOCs around the world. Srivastava put forth a dubious prop­osition: if Troost could make Srivas­tava a partner in the business, by moving 50% of the shares of Para­mount to a Delaware-incorporated company controlled by Srivastava, and domicile Paramount into the US, Troost would then be safe as part of a state-approved network to col­lect intelligence on behalf of the US. Srivastava stipulated that the trans­fer must take place through US law firm Baker & Hostetler.

As his engagement with the Indi­an businessman continued, Troost had rising doubts about Srivasta­va’s bona fides. Srivastava made tall claims about his CIA and FBI con­nections but was unable to show any evidence of his influence, mak­ing Troost increasingly uneasy.

According to legal papers, it was in April 2023 that Troost hired in­vestigators to perform due diligence on Srivastava and discovered a chill­ing history of fraud suits and unpaid bills over several years.

Seeing the intelligence reports of Srivastava’s alleged fraud, Troost re­alized that Srivastava had no con­nections with the CIA and that he was only a huckster who cobbled to­gether false stories to feign an air of importance, exclusivity and impuni­ty. Srivastava’s fraudulent scheme broke down on May 10, 2023 and is now subject to legal action.