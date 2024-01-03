Fazl hints at making alliance with PML-N

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at forming an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the forthcoming general elections.
Talking to journalists here yesterday, Fazl said the country had witnessed development and prosperity during the PML-N’s tenure. He added that his religio-political party is ready to work with the Nawaz Sharif-led party to serve the country.
The JUI-F chief — who was also head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party alliance which had led the previous government — said that it would not be the first time for both the parties to jointly contest elections. All political parties, he said, had always respected each other’s mandate except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose mandate was rejected by the entire nation. Fazl once again cast doubts over the staging of the most sought-after polls, saying that it would be a big challenge for the election organising authorities to establish polling stations due to cold weather. Low turnout of voters after such failures would open doors to election rigging, he added.