Fazl hints at making alliance with PML-N

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at forming an electoral al­liance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the forth­coming general elections.

Talking to journalists here yester­day, Fazl said the country had wit­nessed development and prosperity during the PML-N’s tenure. He add­ed that his religio-political party is ready to work with the Nawaz Sharif-led party to serve the country.

The JUI-F chief — who was also head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party alliance which had led the previous government — said that it would not be the first time for both the parties to jointly con­test elections. All political parties, he said, had al­ways respected each other’s mandate except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose man­date was rejected by the entire nation. Fazl once again cast doubts over the staging of the most sought-after polls, saying that it would be a big challenge for the election organising authorities to establish polling stations due to cold weather. Low turnout of voters after such failures would open doors to election rigging, he added.