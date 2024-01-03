Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl hints at making alliance with PML-N

Fazl hints at making alliance with PML-N
Monitoring Desk
January 03, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at forming an electoral al­liance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the forth­coming general elections.

Talking to journalists here yester­day, Fazl said the country had wit­nessed development and prosperity during the PML-N’s tenure. He add­ed that his religio-political party is ready to work with the Nawaz Sharif-led party to serve the country.

The JUI-F chief — who was also head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party alliance which had led the previous government — said that it would not be the first time for both the parties to jointly con­test elections. All political parties, he said, had al­ways respected each other’s mandate except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose man­date was rejected by the entire nation. Fazl once again cast doubts over the staging of the most sought-after polls, saying that it would be a big challenge for the election organising authorities to establish polling stations due to cold weather. Low turnout of voters after such failures would open doors to election rigging, he added.

Dense fog disrupts air and road traffic in parts of country

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704233778.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024