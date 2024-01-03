First heat treated meat consignment exported to China

KARACHI-The first consignment of heat treated meat has been exported from Pakistan to China. The protocol of beef export to China was signed in June 2023, accordingly, TDAP along with relevant agencies had started the process of registering prospect exporters, which led to successful delivery of the inaugural consignment of heat-treated meat by The Organic Meat Company Limited to the People’s Republic of China.

This milestone solidifies Pakistan’s meat industry global presence and signifies a remarkable leap in the flourishing trade collaboration between Pakistan and China. China, with its monumental USD 15 billion meat market, traditionally sourced meat products from countries like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, New Zealand, and Australia through sea routes. However, Pakistan is poised to make a transformative entry into this vast market, with TDAP playing a pivotal role in this endeavor.

With the initiation of heat treated meat exports, Pakistan’s meat sector is poised for remarkable growth, anticipating an additional USD 100 million within a year. This marks a new era of opportunity for Pakistan’s agricultural and livestock industries. As of FY 2022-23, Pakistan’s meat exports stand at USD 431 million, showcasing a significant growth of 22% this year, attributed to the opening of new export markets in Egypt, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts that brought about this significant achievement. He emphasized the immense potential of Pakistan’s meat sector and highlighted the strategic positioning of Pakistan to meet the burgeoning demand in the Chinese market. Motiwala stated that this achievement reflects not only the dedication of TDAP but also the collective commitment of all stakeholders involved. TDAP envisions a promising future for Pakistan’s trade relations with China, fostering economic growth and prosperity for both nations. The successful entry into China’s meat market opens up avenues for further collaboration and positions Pakistan as a key player in the global meat trade.