Five dead in Japan plane collision at Tokyo airport

TOKYO - Five peo­ple aboard a Japan coast guard aircraft died Tuesday when it hit a Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Tokyo’s Haneda air­port. All 379 passengers and crew on board the passenger plane which burst into flames were safely evacuated, Japa­nese transport minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters. But five of the six crew members from the smaller plane -- bound for cen­tral Japan after Monday’s huge earthquake -- died, Saito said. The captain escaped and sur­vived but was injured, he said, cautioning that “we’re not at the stage to explain the cause” of the accident. Television and unverified footage shared on social media showed the Ja­pan Airlines (JAL) airliner mov­ing along the runway before a large eruption of orange flames and black smoke burst from beneath and behind it. Vid­eo posted to social media plat­form X showed people sliding down an inflatable emergency slide from the side of the pas­senger plane while flames shot out from the rear of the air­craft. All 367 passengers plus 12 crew onboard were swiftly taken off the plane before doz­ens of fire engines with flash­ing blue lights sprayed the fu­selage. They however failed to put out the flames coming out of windows near the wings and the blaze soon engulfed the en­tire aircraft. The plane, report­edly an Airbus 350, had arrived from New Chitose Airport serv­ing Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido. Those on board included eight children.