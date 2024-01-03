George R.R. Martin is working on three animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs

LOS VEGAS- George R.R. Martin knows there’s a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that’s not stopping him from adding more abundance. In a blog post over the weekend, the “Game of Thrones” author shared that he’s working on three animated projects based on that wildly popular franchise. Writing, “There is so much on television these days, in the age of streaming, it is hard to keep up,” Martin wrote. “It is always a joy to stumble on a show that you haven’t seen before, a great show that just blows you away, that sinks its claws into you and won’t let go.” He noted that Netflix’s animated series “Blue Eye Samurai” is just such a show, which led into the revelation about his own animated shows in development.