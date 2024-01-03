Gold rates down by Rs.1,300 to Rs.220,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.221,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.188,614 from Rs.189,729 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,897 from Rs.173,918, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.12 and was sold at $2,082 against $2,094, the Association reported.