HMC mayor says criticism over solid waste disposal aimed at political score settling

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro has said some political opponents are finding fault with the city’s solid waste disposal mechanism as the election day draws near. In a statement issued here on Tuesday the mayor said Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor were responsible for the collection and disposal of solid waste from Hyderabad. He added that the citizens could also register their complaints with the regard to garbage collection on the complaint centre numbers 1128 and 0311099221 in addition to the board’s website.

According to him, not only the SSWMB had been delivering its services, the citizens had also expressed their satisfaction. Shoro briefed that the board had divided Hyderabad in 3 zones including City, Latifabad and Qasimabad. He recalled that the work of solid waste disposal started in Latifabad from November, 2022, in Qasimabad from January 10, 2023, and in the City from March 10, 2023. Sharing the staff’s breakdown, he told that 655 staff were employed for 52 union committees (UCs) in City, 546 in 46 UCs in Latifabad and 247 in 22 UCs of Qasimabad, collecting 447 tonnes, 397 tonnes and 180 tonnes, respectively, from the 3 zones every day.

The total monthly quantum of solid waste collected from Hyderabad was 30,720 tonnes last month while from November, 2022, to November 2023, the board’s contractor collected 273,604 tonnes of solid waste from the district, he added.