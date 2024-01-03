Hoti opposes Fazl’s hint to delay elections

MOHMAND - Amir Haider Khan Hoti, the central vice president of the Awami Nation­al Party, stated his disagreement with JUI-F ameer Maulana Fazl-ur-Reh­man’s call to delay the general elec­tions. Hoti emphasized that the elec­tions have already faced delays, and further unnecessary postponement contradicts democratic values, ex­acerbating the country’s issues. He conveyed these sentiments during a public gathering at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader and former union council naz­im, Iqtidar Khan.

The public meeting also featured speeches from ANP candidates for NA-23 Mardan-3 and PK-57, Ahmed Khan Bahadur, and others. During the event, PTI local leader Iqtidar Khan, along with his family and friends, announced their decision to leave PTI and join ANP. The gathering witnessed a signifi­cant turnout of party workers.

Haider Hoti, former chief minister and an ANP leader contesting elections in NA-22 Mardan-1 and PK-58, men­tioned being informed via media about a recent firing incident involving Maula­na Fazl’s protocol squad. He highlighted conflicting reports regarding the firing, initially directed at Maulana’s vehicle. Subsequently, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called for a postponement of the elec­tion process.

Hoti acknowledged Maulana’s re­spectability and opinions but under­scored that the scheduled February 8 elections have already faced delays. He noted that these elections were initial­ly slated earlier but were postponed. Following the Supreme Court’s inter­vention, February 8 was set as the new election date. Hoti stressed the funda­mental right of Pakistani citizens to elect their representatives and estab­lish governance across the four prov­inces and the federation through the electoral process. He argued that fur­ther delays would exacerbate rather than alleviate Pakistan’s challenges.

Emphasizing the lack of political sta­bility in the country, Hoti asserted that clean and transparent elections are pivotal to achieving political stability. He contended that any additional de­lay in the electoral process would not only hinder the country’s progress but also impact its economic stability, un­derscoring the crucial need for timely elections.