IHC rejects NAB plea against ex-minister’s suspension period

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reject­ed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appli­cation to suspend the order about the disquali­fication of former Balochistan minister Mir Faiq Jamali and restore the 10-year disqualification pe­riod for the NAB convicts to contest elections. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz con­ducted hearing of the accountability watchdog’s application seeking suspension of a single bench’s verdict of limiting the disqualification to five years, since the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) provides for 10-year disqualification for a convict.

The bench observed that the main Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the IHC order of limiting the disqualification to five years, has not yet been fixed and “therefore, the office is directed to fix the main ICA on 4-01-2024” along with the instant ap­plication seeking suspension of the order.

An accountability court had sentenced Jamali to 14-year imprisonment with a Rs6 million fine over corruption charges. He was released from prison after completing his jail term in October 2013.

In July 2019, a three-member bench of the Su­preme Court, headed by the then chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, had barred Jamali from contesting elec­tions till 2026. The case was filed by Jamali, seek­ing clearance to contest the elections. During the proceedings, the counsel for Mir Jamali urged the court to allow his client to contest the elec­tions. His client was sentenced in NAB cases and after completing the jail term, he was free to take part in elections, he had stated.

The CJP, referring to the NAB laws, observed that individuals who completed their jail terms, were still barred from holding public office for the next 10 years. The CJP had ruled that the for­mer minister would be allowed to participate in the elections after Nov 28, 2026.