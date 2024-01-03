Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Influenza causing respiratory illness across country: NIH

Web Desk
1:24 PM | January 03, 2024
 A subtype H3N2 Influenza-A virus, causing severe respiratory illness in people across Pakistan.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its recent report stated that thousands of severe respiratory illness cases are being reported every week across Pakistan.

The health experts revealed that the Influenza virus can be dangerous for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems

 The report further added that the real cause of severe respiratory illness is because of the subtype H3N2 Influenza-A virus, not COVID-19, as the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is less than one percent.

Meanwhile, the NIH in its report further added that the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is causing illness among children across the country.

The health experts warned the patients not to consume antibiotics if they have influenza symptoms and suggested using a mask and washing hands frequently to prevent the disease.

