Wednesday, January 03, 2024
JUI-F leader survives bomb blast in Bajaur

Web Desk
8:35 PM | January 03, 2024
 A remote-controlled device targeted the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Qari Khairullah on Wednesday.

He would contest the elections from PK-19 on the February 8 polls.

The explosion caused damage to Khairullah's car, but luckily the JUI-F leader was not hurt.

The incident took place in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Mamund tehsil of the Malakand division, with the JUI-F nominee for the PK-19 constituency, being the intended target.

The incident occurred a few days after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also managed to survive an attack, said that the law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was unsuitable for elections and that it would be beneficial to move the election date forward a few days.

