Justice Unveiled

In a recent hearing on missing persons and enforced disappearances, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing this long standing issue plaguing the nation. His proactive stance, coupled with a call for collective responsibility, reflects the judiciary’s dedication to justice and human rights.

CJP Isa’s insistence on resolving the problem “once and for all” underscores the gravity of the issue. He emphasised the need for unity, stating that the matter can only be resolved through a collaborative effort, irrespective of differing points of view. This plea for a collective approach signals a shift towards a unified national strategy to tackle the sensitive problem of missing persons and enforced disappearances. The live broadcast of the hearing is a testament to the transparency and accountability the judiciary aims to uphold. By making the proceedings accessible to the public, CJP Isa ensures that the quest for justice is conducted openly. This transparency aligns with the judiciary’s commitment to holding all stakeholders accountable in the pursuit of a just and fair resolution to the issue.

Furthermore, CJP Isa’s focus on concrete solutions is evident in his scrutiny of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. By evaluating its effectiveness and advocating for improvements, he takes a proactive stance toward finding lasting solutions. Importantly, he urges against politicising the issue, emphasising the need for a comprehensive presentation of facts rather than playing political games.

The involvement of human rights activists and consultations with the Attorney General highlight a multi-pronged approach to addressing the challenge of missing persons. CJP Isa’s recognition of the need to engage various stakeholders, coupled with his pragmatic view, sets the tone for a comprehensive and inclusive strategy.

Despite the complexities involved, CJP Isa’s efforts to maintain focus on the core issue and avoid unnecessary politicisation are commendable. By instructing the lawyer to prepare bullet points on the court’s potential actions and involving the Attorney General, he underscores the judiciary’s proactive role in seeking solutions.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s commitment to resolving the persistent issue of missing persons and enforced disappearances is a beacon of hope for justice and human rights in Pakistan. His dedication, transparent approach, and emphasis on collaboration send a strong message that the judiciary is determined to address this challenge with a holistic and proactive strategy, fostering confidence in the pursuit of justice for all.