Kasur police return stolen property to owners, recognized for outstanding efforts

KASUR - Kasur police have received commen­dation for their relentless efforts as they handed over stolen property, valued at more than 0.6 million ru­pees, to the rightful owners.

In a dignified ceremony at District Police Lines Kasur, RPO Sheikhupura Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, SP Investigation Sha­hid Mahmood, Circle Officers, SHOs, and other police officers were present.

The recovered goods, including cash, vehicles, and valuables, were handed over, earning praise from civ­il and social circles. The police were lauded for their efforts in arresting criminals, seizing weapons, and com­bating drug-related activities. The event showcased the dedication of Kasur Police to maintaining public safety and upholding the law.

The stolen goods include cash worth Rs15 million, five cars, 303 motorcycles, five rickshaws, two Mazda cars, three tractors, 51 mobile phones, 15 cattle, and other valu­ables worth Rs 4.2 million.

Two Kalashnikovs, 6 rifles, 12 guns, 269 pistols, 2 carbines, 1,168 bullets and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. 236 notorious drug dealers were arrested during the special campaign against drug dealers. Heroin, 2 kg of opium, 280 kg of hashish and 6,451 liters of liquor were recovered.

Citizens expressed pleasure and thanked the police for recovering sto­len money and other items snatched from them. RPO and Sheikhupura re­gion have done well. Prizes were also distributed among promising police officers and personnel.

RPO Sheikhupura region, while speaking on the occasion, said that on the special instructions of the In­spector General of Police Punjab, the police were working day and night to serve the people, and save their lives and properties.

“The blood of our martyrs is a wit­ness to our commitment to our cause. We are going to fight at every level. Kasur police have always made me proud. Kasur Police also worked a lot to eradicate the scourge of drugs,” he said. DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sind­hu said that during the crackdown against criminals during 2023, 275 members of 95 dacoit gangs were ar­rested, stolen goods worth more than 280 million were returned to the citi­zens, including 10 cars, 821 motorcy­cles, 82 tolas of gold ornaments, 147 mobile phones, 107 cattle, and others.

Thirteen incidents of murder were reported, in which all the accused were arrested. During the police en­counters, 35 robbers were arrested while two robbers were killed. More than 2,600 wanted criminals were ar­rested in serious cases.

As many as 18 cases of blind mur­der were reported out of which 12 cases had been solved, more than 1300 drug dealers were arrested and 681 kg of hashish worth millions of rupees, 38 kg of heroin, three and a half kg of ice, 17,385 liters of liquor were recovered from 36 hotspot ar­eas across the district.