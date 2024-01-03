Khushhal KP program unveils ‘training and employment’ initiative

PESHAWAR - In a significant move within the Khush­hal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, officially initiated the “Program for Training and Employment.” This program aims to equip targeted youth with mar­ket-oriented skills across various fields. The inaugural phase is set to train and place over one hundred thousand young individuals within the province and abroad, focusing on sectors like IT, Nurs­ing, and Paramedics. Multiple MoUs have been signed between provincial depart­ments and institutions to facilitate these efforts, marked by a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House.

The event gathered provincial cabinet members, the Chairman of the Higher Ed­ucation Commission, administrative sec­retaries, representatives from partnering organizations, journalists, and students. Notably, seven MoUs were inked between provincial departments and relevant in­stitutions.

Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah addressed the prevalent issue of youth unemployment, emphasizing the need for action during his tenure. While acknowledging the caretaker govern­ment’s limited timeframe, he reaffirmed their commitment to supporting peace­ful general elections while simultaneous­ly striving for public welfare.

Highlighting the Human Resource Export Strategy, the Chief Minister stressed its po­tential impact on youth employment. The Training and Employment Program aims to equip at least five hundred thousand youth for overseas employment by imparting market-driven skills. The initial phase tar­gets training and placing over one hundred thousand individuals in local and interna­tional markets.

The Chief Minister commended the Task Force and stakeholders for the suc­cessful program launch, expressing con­fidence in their continued efforts for its success. Caretaker provincial ministers and the Chairman of the Higher Edu­cation Commission also addressed the gathering.

This initiative underscores a dedicated effort to tackle youth unemployment, set­ting a trajectory toward skill-based em­ployment opportunities.

The program’s comprehensive approach and commitment aim to make a substan­tial impact on the province’s youth and their prospects in the job market, aligning with the government’s broader goal of so­cioeconomic development