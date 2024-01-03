Khushhal KP program unveils ‘training and employment’ initiative

PESHAWAR - In a significant move within the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, officially initiated the “Program for Training and Employment.” This program aims to equip targeted youth with market-oriented skills across various fields. The inaugural phase is set to train and place over one hundred thousand young individuals within the province and abroad, focusing on sectors like IT, Nursing, and Paramedics. Multiple MoUs have been signed between provincial departments and institutions to facilitate these efforts, marked by a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House.
The event gathered provincial cabinet members, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, administrative secretaries, representatives from partnering organizations, journalists, and students. Notably, seven MoUs were inked between provincial departments and relevant institutions.
Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah addressed the prevalent issue of youth unemployment, emphasizing the need for action during his tenure. While acknowledging the caretaker government’s limited timeframe, he reaffirmed their commitment to supporting peaceful general elections while simultaneously striving for public welfare.
Highlighting the Human Resource Export Strategy, the Chief Minister stressed its potential impact on youth employment. The Training and Employment Program aims to equip at least five hundred thousand youth for overseas employment by imparting market-driven skills. The initial phase targets training and placing over one hundred thousand individuals in local and international markets.
The Chief Minister commended the Task Force and stakeholders for the successful program launch, expressing confidence in their continued efforts for its success. Caretaker provincial ministers and the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission also addressed the gathering.
This initiative underscores a dedicated effort to tackle youth unemployment, setting a trajectory toward skill-based employment opportunities.
The program’s comprehensive approach and commitment aim to make a substantial impact on the province’s youth and their prospects in the job market, aligning with the government’s broader goal of socioeconomic development