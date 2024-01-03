KP urged to curb youth e-cigarette, vape use

PESHAWAR - The Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sus­tainable Tobacco Control have urged Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, to intervene in stemming the rise of e-cigarette and vape usage among the youth. Their joint appeal emphasizes the pivotal role the Gov­ernor can play in setting a precedent for other provinces, positioning Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa as a proactive mod­el in healthcare governance.

The letter highlights the alarming increase in e-cigarette and vape con­sumption among the young population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite being marketed as safer alternatives to tradi­tional tobacco products, these devices contain highly addictive nicotine and harmful chemicals, posing a significant health risk, especially among youth and women.

A critical concern raised in the letter is the absence of robust federal or pro­vincial regulations overseeing the sale and usage of these products. This reg­ulatory gap has resulted in unchecked access, making it easier for underage individuals to obtain e-cigarettes and vapes.

Citing the World Health Organiza­tion’s recent recommendation for a global ban on flavoured vapes and stringent age restrictions on sales, the Alliance urges immediate action. They propose a temporary policy banning the sale of these products to individu­als under 21 until comprehensive leg­islation is developed by the govern­ment to address this issue effectively.

The appeal stresses the urgency for Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to take deci­sive steps in curbing this public health challenge. By implementing strin­gent measures, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can set an example for other regions, demonstrating proactive health gov­ernance.