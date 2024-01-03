KP urged to curb youth e-cigarette, vape use

PESHAWAR - The Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control have urged Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, to intervene in stemming the rise of e-cigarette and vape usage among the youth. Their joint appeal emphasizes the pivotal role the Governor can play in setting a precedent for other provinces, positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a proactive model in healthcare governance.
The letter highlights the alarming increase in e-cigarette and vape consumption among the young population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite being marketed as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products, these devices contain highly addictive nicotine and harmful chemicals, posing a significant health risk, especially among youth and women.
A critical concern raised in the letter is the absence of robust federal or provincial regulations overseeing the sale and usage of these products. This regulatory gap has resulted in unchecked access, making it easier for underage individuals to obtain e-cigarettes and vapes.
Citing the World Health Organization’s recent recommendation for a global ban on flavoured vapes and stringent age restrictions on sales, the Alliance urges immediate action. They propose a temporary policy banning the sale of these products to individuals under 21 until comprehensive legislation is developed by the government to address this issue effectively.
The appeal stresses the urgency for Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to take decisive steps in curbing this public health challenge. By implementing stringent measures, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can set an example for other regions, demonstrating proactive health governance.