Lahore girls, Faisalabad boys win U-16 Inter-Division archery titles 

LAHORE - The girls from Lahore ex­celled in U-16 Inter-Division Archery Championship win­ning both team and individ­ual archery titles on second day of U-16 Inter-Division Archery Championship here at SBP Archery Centre on Tuesday. Lahore division girls’ archery team won girls’ U-16 archery 30m team event with 667 points fol­lowed by Bahawalpur (593 pts) and Faisalabad (554 pts). In the 50m girls individ­ual event, Maryam Shoaib of Lahore was winner (92 pts) followed by Faisalabad’s Rida Fatima and Multan’s Fatima Imran. Similarly, Faisalabad boys earned team and indi­vidual archery titles. In boys’ U-16 archery team event, Faisalabad were winners with 825 points while Baha­walpur and Lahore finished second and third. In the boys 50m individual event, Fais­alabad’s Hamza Waseem se­cured first, Abdul Hannan of Multan second and Bahawal­pur’s Samir Azhar third po­sition. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes among the position holders.