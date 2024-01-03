Lahore girls, Faisalabad boys win U-16 Inter-Division archery titles 

LAHORE - The girls from Lahore excelled in U-16 Inter-Division Archery Championship winning both team and individual archery titles on second day of U-16 Inter-Division Archery Championship here at SBP Archery Centre on Tuesday. Lahore division girls’ archery team won girls’ U-16 archery 30m team event with 667 points followed by Bahawalpur (593 pts) and Faisalabad (554 pts). In the 50m girls individual event, Maryam Shoaib of Lahore was winner (92 pts) followed by Faisalabad’s Rida Fatima and Multan’s Fatima Imran. Similarly, Faisalabad boys earned team and individual archery titles. In boys’ U-16 archery team event, Faisalabad were winners with 825 points while Bahawalpur and Lahore finished second and third. In the boys 50m individual event, Faisalabad’s Hamza Waseem secured first, Abdul Hannan of Multan second and Bahawalpur’s Samir Azhar third position. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes among the position holders.