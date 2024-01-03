LDA seals, demolishes multiple illegal constructions

LAHORE - In a major operation against illegal constructions/commercial activi­ties, the Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) conducted raids and sealed several properties besides numerous unauthorized structures in the city on Tuesday.

The team led by Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, conduct­ed operation in Johar Town, PIA So­ciety, Gul-e-Daman Society and Gul­berg Society.

LDA teams dismantled illegal bill­boards in Gulberg Society. Plot num­bers 300 and 301 in Block D of PIA Society were sealed due to unlawful land conversion.

In PIA Society’s D Block, plots 14, 23, 29, 31, 36, 37, and 45 faced enforcement action, while in Jo­har Town’s C Block, plots 1, 2, 10, 11, 14, 19, 20, 24, 25, 22, and 227 were sealed.

Additionally, plots 228, 229, 230, 233, 237, 239, 241, and 244 in Jo­har Town’s C Block, as well as plots 241, 501, 340, 339, 338, 337, 336, 335, 334, 329, and 328 in Johar Town’s D Block, underwent en­forcement measures.

The seized/demolished proper­ties had multiple notices been is­sued. A comprehensive operation against illegal constructions contin­ues across the city under the super­vision of Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Meanwhile, In a determined move towards eliminating urban encroachments, Lahore Municipal Corporation’s administrator Rafia Haider has outlined comprehen­sive objectives including complete elimination of encroachment for the year 2024.

The previous year witnessed the eradication of 29,609 unauthor­ized encroachments, including the demolition of 5,413 solid struc­tures and makeshift shelters while the authorities imposed fines ex­ceeding Rs 20.67 milliom during the anti-encroachment operation, issuing 12,250 challans and 7,814 notices against violators. Addition­ally, 1,839 shops were also sealed, and legal actions were taken against individuals involved in en­croachment activities.

Furthermore, an operation against the encroachment mafia led to the ar­rest of 959 individuals, with 653 FIRs registered. Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards the encroachment mafia. Notably, decisive actions were taken against the illegal sale of vul­tures meat, resulting in the enforce­ment of penalties against 613 points related to the sale of forbidden meat. In a bid to reclaim vital city roads, over 115,000 illegal banners and streamers were removed.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider assured stringent measures against the encroachment mafia, emphasiz­ing relentless efforts for the eradi­cation of urban encroachments. The municipal corporation urges citizens to collaborate in this endeavor for a cleaner and encroachment-free city.