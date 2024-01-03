Lesco detects 39,937 power pilferers in 115 days of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) has detected a total of 39,937 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 115 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that dur­ing the 115 days of grand anti-theft campaign, LESCO also submitted 39,523 FIR ap­plications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 37,838 FIRs have been registered, while 16,626 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 60,569,818 detection units worth Rs 2,347,370,437 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft op­erations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Fed­eral Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haid­er is supervising these opera­tions. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimina­tion until the complete end of electricity theft. The elec­tricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 115th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, the LESCO teams de­tected 259 power pilferers and submitted 259 FIR appli­cations with respective police stations, out of which 128 FIR have been registered, while six accused have been arrest­ed. During the operation, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electric­ity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 06 commercial, 01 agricultural and 252 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 313,304 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.852 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilfer­ers, he explained that LE­SCO charged detection units worth Rs 709,876 to an elec­tricity pilferer in Choohng area, Rs 200,00 to a power thief in Gawal Mandi area and Rs 150,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Johar Town.