Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz's net assets over Rs840 million

Maryam Nawaz's net assets over Rs840 million
Web Desk
8:36 PM | January 03, 2024
National

 The details of the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz have been made public.

According to the released papers, she owned land worth Rs840 million.

Moreover, she also owed her brother Hassan Nawaz Rs20.9 million.

It is pertinent to mention a plea has also been submitted in the Lahore High Court against the approval of nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

Nadeem Sherwani, PTI candidate from NA-119, filed the petition and mentioned that the PML-N chief organiser has more assets than her income.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704270897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024