Maryam Nawaz's net assets over Rs840 million

The details of the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz have been made public.

According to the released papers, she owned land worth Rs840 million.

Moreover, she also owed her brother Hassan Nawaz Rs20.9 million.

It is pertinent to mention a plea has also been submitted in the Lahore High Court against the approval of nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

Nadeem Sherwani, PTI candidate from NA-119, filed the petition and mentioned that the PML-N chief organiser has more assets than her income.