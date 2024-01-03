MCL identifies 181 unauthorised constructions for immediate action

LAHORE - Lahore Municipal Corporation has completed the identification of 181 unauthorized constructions for the new year, with decisive actions to follow.

Special Regulation Unit Administrator MCL Rafia Haider detected these illegal constructions, for­warding the details to the Planning Wing for imme­diate action. According to a spokesperson of MCL, the Chief Officer of Lahore Municipal Corporation has issued a directive, releasing details of the unau­thorized constructions and instructing prompt ac­tion. A significant number of commercial, residen­tial, and industrial constructions were identified in various parts of the city. Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized strict monitoring and instruct­ed the Planning Wing officers to gather reports on unauthorized constructions within seven days. Failure to submit reports will result in disciplinary actions against the responsible officers.