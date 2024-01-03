Minister reviews PUNJMIN performance

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibra­him Hassan Murad, during a meeting held here on Tues­day, reviewed the perfor­mance of Punjab Minerals Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) and advocated its digital transformation. PUNJMIN Managing Direc­tor presented updates on salt projects, coal projects, and the Mianwali proj­ect, emphasizing progress through a detailed presen­tation. During the brief­ing, it was revealed that PUNJMIN is set to digitize its operations, adopting En­terprise Resource Planning (ERP). However, the initia­tive requires skilled profes­sionals in IT, mining engi­neering, and accounting. A request for relaxation in new recruitment has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office. The minister high­lighted the importance of digitalization for enhancing the corporation’s efficiency, citing its profitability due to effective government strat­egies. He noted the positive impact of increased indus­trial salt prices on govern­ment revenue. Stressing the need for continued improvement, the minis­ter instructed PUNJMIN to implement e-bidding and e-auction systems to curb cor­ruption. Furthermore, the minister urged transparen­cy in all affairs to facilitate strategic expansion of the mines sector. The meeting also included a presenta­tion on a ten-year revenue comparison, reinforcing the commitment to elevating PUNJMIN’s performance.