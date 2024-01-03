Mirpurkhas Police impose Rs0.32m fine on traffic rule violators

MIRPURKHAS-Mirpurkhas district police on Tuesday took a strong stance against traffic rule violators and collecting fines amounting to Rs322,900 in month of December 2023.

According to a police spokesperson, in December 2023, the Mirpurkhas Police, acting on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Adil Memon, took decisive action against traffic violations in the district. 595 different vehicles were challaned and a total of Rs322,900 was collected in fines, which were deposited into the national treasury.

The police issued challans to a variety of vehicles for violations. 20 challans were given to tractors and jeeps, 16 were given to tractors and dumpers, 21 to trucks and cargo vehicles for riding on rooftops, and 30 to vans. Mazda and Datsun were given 31 challans for violating traffic rules, while Suzuki Loader was given 22.