Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Mongolia’s forex reserves stand at $4.8b at end of 2023

Xinhua
January 03, 2024
Business

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 4.8 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2023, the country’s central bank said Tuesday. The figure increased by 1.4 billion dollars compared with the end of 2022, the Bank of Mongolia said in a statement. Due to the deepening of a current account deficit caused by external and internal economic conditions, the Asian country’s forex reserves had shrunk to 2.6 billion dollars in August 2022, hitting the lowest level since 2017, according to the country’s central bank. The country’s forex reserves hit an all-time high of 4.9 billion dollars at the end of April 2021.

