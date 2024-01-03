Muhafiz squad arrests three criminals

MULTAN - A Muhafiz police squad arrested three criminals from Mumtazabad area during routine patrolling duty in the city on Tuesday. Led by Mubashir Hassan, the squad was on patrolling duty in Mumtazabad police area when they spotted three dubious persons riding a motorcycle. The suspects sped away their motor­cycle when they were signalled to stop. The Muhafiz squad chased the suspects and was able to stop them after covering some distance. Upon checking, three pistols and 21 bullets were recovered from the sus­pects and the record showed all of them were in­volved in criminal activities, a police spokesman said.