Naeem says scale has become symbol of Karachi’s progress, development

KARACHI-Thanks to the popularity of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, a promising contestant for the National Assembly Constituency NA-243 and another for the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Constituency PS-115 have joined the party amid a power show in Kemari district of the city.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomed Sheraz Khan from the Jadoon community and Muhammad Tayyab Khan from PS-115 to the folds of the party.

Earlier, the JI leader visited the constituency and received a warm welcome at Masan Chowk. He also inaugurated an educational institute at the constituency and interacted with area notables and community elders. Later, the JI leader addressed a corner meeting at which Jadoon and Khan alongwith their teams announced to join the party.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said that “scale” has become the symbol of Karachi’s progress and development. He added that the JI is the party of Karachiites and always welcomes the people who join it.

He made it clear that corruption and nepotism can’t go hand in hand with progress and development. He added that Karachiites will have to vote more wisely as it would be the matter of the future of the city. Also, he said, any vote cast in the favor of any party other than the JI will serve feudalism and forces of injustice.

The JI leader further said that the JI is the only democratic party in the political arena. The rest of the lot is dynasties in the cover of political parties, he said, while highlighting the fact that despite all sacrifices rendered for the party by them, no one can chair a party be it the Pakistan People’s Party or the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz.

Jadoon also addressed the programme and thanked the JI for accepting him in the fold of the JI. He said that he joined the JI because it is the only party that suits Karachi and Karachiites. He said that the JI has walked the talk when it comes to youth empowerment.