No chances of significant rain: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The prolonged dry winter will continue in most parts of the country along with dense fog­gy conditions during this week with no significant chances of rain as per the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) forecast. Talking to APP, Di­rector Forecasting, PMD, Ir­fan Virk said that dry and cold weather will continue to prevail during this week and there are no chances of signif­icant rain in the coming days. However, there are chances of light rain in a few parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. He said that the fog patches ranging from nor­mal to dense will continue in the plain areas of the country till the next rain. He said that dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week therefore citizens are advised to be cautious.