NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore police excellence

LAHORE - A delegation comprising ASPs un­dergoing training as part of the 50th Common Training Program at the National Police Academy (NPA) Is­lamabad met with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office.

The 33-member delegation, led by Deputy Commandant National Police Academy DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, was briefed on the professional train­ing, performance, crime prevention, and other responsibilities of the La­hore Police. CCPO Bilal Siddique Ka­myana, addressing the officers under training, highlighted the revolution­ary reforms underway in the police department under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. He em­phasized that all police stations in Lahore have been upgraded to world-standard model police stations, with notable developments and effective handling of administrative issues.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana outlined measures being taken for the wel­fare of police martyrs’ families, in­cluding initiatives for quality educa­tion, residences, and the marriage of girls. He credited Lahore Police for playing a pivotal role in estab­lishing a safe society and urged the officers under training to prioritize competence, professionalism, and a spirit of service. The CCPO empha­sized that the police profession is a lifestyle based on public service and underscored the importance of quality investigation for delivering justice. He encouraged the officers to focus on providing timely justice to the people, emphasizing that hon­est, hardworking, capable, and duti­ful officers are valuable assets to the police department. The delegation commended the professional ser­vices of Lahore Police, and the cer­emony concluded with the exchange of commemorative souvenirs.

Present on the occasion were DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Security) Kamran Adil, SSP (Ad­min) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SSP (IAB) Abdullah Lak, and SP Dolphin Zohaib Ranjha.