Over 540,000 illegal immigrants repatriated so far, Senate told

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament was informed on Tuesday that more than 500,000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated so far under the government’s deportation drive against illegal aliens.
The information was shared by the interior ministry. In October, the government issued an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan by October 31; otherwise, they risked imprisonment and deportation to their respective homelands.
After the deadline expired, the caretaker government formally initiated a countrywide drive to expel illegal foreign nationals, the majority of whom are Afghans.
In a written reply submitted to the Senate, the interior ministry disclosed the number of deportations in response to a question by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the number of illegal residents in the country and the number of those deported.
“Around 1.7 million illegal aliens are unlawfully living in the country, the majority of whom are Afghans. They are living without the legal documentation necessary for staying in the country. 541,210 people have been sent back after the cabinet approved the deportation plan for illegal residents,” the ministry stated. It further informed the house that around 1.15 million illegal immigrants were still residing in the country.
The ministry conveyed that continuous efforts were underway to identify and deport the remaining individuals, adding that 271,985 people were repatriated through Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 159,161 via Balochistan.
Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi urged political parties to reach a consensus on the economic direction of the country. Responding to members’ questions during the Question Hour in the House, he suggested that changes in the economic situation could address issues such as human trafficking. He emphasized that political parties should prioritize fundamental issues in the run-up to the general elections.
Then the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs drew the house’s attention to water wastage, the Chair proposed launching an awareness campaign for water conservation.
Taking the floor, Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem stated that all political parties should come together to address the country’s problems. He emphasized that the number one national priority should be the continuity of policies and economic stability, while also stressing the importance of promoting tolerance in politics.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan, expressed regret that the health sector had been neglected in the past. He mentioned that presently, one percent of the GDP is being spent on the health sector.
Dr Nadeem Jan advocated enhancing it to at least two percent of the GDP to bring about improvements in the health sector.
The Minister expressed satisfaction over the increase in immunization against different diseases from 50 percent to 77 percent across the country. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.