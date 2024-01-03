Over 540,000 illegal immigrants repatriated so far, Senate told

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parlia­ment was informed on Tuesday that more than 500,000 illegal im­migrants have been repatriated so far under the government’s depor­tation drive against illegal aliens.

The information was shared by the interior ministry. In October, the government issued an ulti­matum to all undocumented im­migrants to leave Pakistan by Oc­tober 31; otherwise, they risked imprisonment and deportation to their respective homelands.

After the deadline expired, the caretaker government formally in­itiated a countrywide drive to ex­pel illegal foreign nationals, the majority of whom are Afghans.

In a written reply submitted to the Senate, the interior ministry disclosed the number of deporta­tions in response to a question by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the number of illegal residents in the country and the number of those deported.

“Around 1.7 million illegal aliens are unlawfully living in the coun­try, the majority of whom are Af­ghans. They are living without the legal documentation necessary for staying in the country. 541,210 people have been sent back after the cabinet approved the depor­tation plan for illegal residents,” the ministry stated. It further in­formed the house that around 1.15 million illegal immigrants were still residing in the country.

The ministry conveyed that continuous efforts were under­way to identify and deport the re­maining individuals, adding that 271,985 people were repatriat­ed through Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 159,161 via Balochistan.

Caretaker Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs Murtaza Solan­gi urged political parties to reach a consensus on the economic di­rection of the country. Respond­ing to members’ questions during the Question Hour in the House, he suggested that changes in the economic situation could address issues such as human trafficking. He emphasized that political par­ties should prioritize fundamental issues in the run-up to the gener­al elections.

Then the Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs drew the house’s attention to water wastage, the Chair proposed launching an awareness campaign for water conservation.

Taking the floor, Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem stat­ed that all political parties should come together to address the country’s problems. He empha­sized that the number one na­tional priority should be the con­tinuity of policies and economic stability, while also stressing the importance of promoting toler­ance in politics.

Responding to a Calling Atten­tion Notice, Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan, expressed regret that the health sector had been neglected in the past. He mentioned that present­ly, one percent of the GDP is being spent on the health sector.

Dr Nadeem Jan advocated en­hancing it to at least two percent of the GDP to bring about im­provements in the health sector.

The Minister expressed satis­faction over the increase in im­munization against different dis­eases from 50 percent to 77 percent across the country. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.