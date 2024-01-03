Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

LAHORE - Through the Domicile Management System, devel­oped by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023. This emerged dur­ing a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here at Arfa Software Technol­ogy Park (ASTP) on Tuesday, says a PITB press release.

The meeting was further informed that the num­ber of users of the Domicile Mobile App had reached 961,473. Domicile Management System has freed the citizens from long queues and extra rounds of the respective Tehsil/District offices and enabled them to apply for domicile through their smart phones from the comfort of their homes, it added. In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “With the integration of the domicile fee with e-Pay Punjab, the citizens have been facilitated re­garding the online payment of fees.