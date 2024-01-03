Pak Army chasing TTP men laden with US weapons

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani military has been en­gaged in a relentless battle against terrorism by the highly armed Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the past two decades. It is evident that TTP militants have access to most advanced weapons left behind by the United States in Afghanistan.

The supply of weapons to the TTP has posed a significant threat to re­gional security, especially with a surge in terrorist activities in Paki­stan. On December 31, 2023 in Ba­jaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces successfully neu­tralized 3 terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan bor­der, seizing M4 Carbines (Ameri­can-made) and other weapons.

Earlier, on December 29, 2023 in North Waziristan, during an opera­tion in Mir Ali area, security forces recovered M-4 Carbine, AK-47, and ammunition from terrorists which were US made. Throughout multi­ple instances, foreign weapons have been employed in terrorist attacks within Pakistan, including the Baloch Liberation Army’s assaults in Febru­ary 2022 and TTP’s use of American weapons in attacks on July 12, 2023.

On September 6, 2023, TTP terror­ists armed with the latest American weapons launched an attack on mil­itary posts in Chitral. In an attack on the Mianwali Air Base on November 4, US made weapons such as RPG-7, AK-74, M-4, and M-16/A4 were used.

During a deadly terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan on December 12, 2023 terrorists employed Night Vi­sion Goggles and American rifles, highlighting a concerning trend of using sophisticated weaponry.

In various instances, customs and security forces intercepted vehicles coming from Afghanistan, revealing the influx of new American weap­ons, including M4, American rifles, and grenades. The use of American weaponry in Pakistan, coupled with concerns about Afghanistan indi­rectly arming terrorist groups oper­ating in Pakistan, raises significant questions about regional security. The recent operations against TTP in Pakistan have also witnessed the use of American-made weapons, adding complexity to the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.