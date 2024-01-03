Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Pakistan Cables lifts 11th FPCCI Award

Pakistan Cables lifts 11th FPCCI Award
APP
January 03, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cables Loyalty Club mobile app won the 11th FPCCI Award in the category of Digital Transformation and Technologyceremony held in Islamabad. The award was presented by the Governor of KP, Haji Ghulam Ali to Mohammad Ahad, Assistant Manager Marketing & Brands, Pakistan Cables Ltd. The Pakistan Cables Loyalty Club App is the first of its kind mobile app which allows the Loyalty Club members a convenient way to submit and redeem points. Pakistan Cables always thrive to upgrade its services for its stakeholder making the process easier and accessible by introducing technological solutions. This is company’s third win in technological innovation and overall fourth win. Previously, Pakistan Cables won the awards for first e-commerce website and launching ACCC Conductors in Pakistan.

