Pakistan, US should continue to build on momentum gained in bilateral ties: FM

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday agreed to work together in the year 2024 and build the bilater­al relationship. US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said.

“Discussions focused on some major aspects of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the United States. The For­eign Minister underlined that in 2024, the two sides should continue to build on the recent ex­changes and the momentum gained in bilateral ties,” the FO said in a statement.

US embassy’s Acting spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said Ambassador Donald Blome dis­cussed a wide range of important bilateral issues, “including expanded diplomatic engagement, the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States, as well as other issues of mutual interest.” The Pak-US relationship, evolving since the 1950s, fluctu­ated but sustained by shared interests.