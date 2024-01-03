Pakistani passport ranks 94th in global ranking

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the most powerful passport in the world with the mobility score of 180.

The ranking was issued by the global citizenship financial advisory firm Arton Capital. It has issued the latest passport index for the first trimester of 2024 at the outset of the new year.

The details showed that the UAE has retained its position at top of the list of most powerful travel documents in the world.

The UAE passport holder can travel to 130 countries without getting prior visa. The travel document is so powerful that its holder can get visa on arrival in 50 countries of the world.

The positive diplomacy of UAE has helped the gulf state strengthen its passport significantly.

Many countries including Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands secured second position in the list with the mobility score or ability to enter 178 countries.

The countries like Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland have the ability to enter 177 countries.

Unfortunately, Pakistan secured its place in the countries which are at the bottom of this list.

Pakistani passport is the fifth least powerful travel document in the world with a mobility score of just 47. The citizens holding a Pakistani passport can have a visa-free entry to only 11 countries in the world.

Pakistan stands at the 94th overall position in the list.

The ranking of some other countries is Somalia (95th), Iraq (96th), Afghanistan (97th), Syria (98th), Yemen (93rd), Bangladesh (92nd), Libya, and Palestine (91st).